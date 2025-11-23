403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CINET to Host the Credit Conference “Empowering Vision, Enabling Decision” in Conjunction with the Annual Meeting of the Arab Committee on Credit Information
(MENAFN- BPG Group) expansion into new sectors.
Kuwait City, 22 November 2025:
Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET), the leading and sole provider of credit information services, announced that it will host the Credit Conference “Empowering Vision, Enabling Decision” alongside the Annual Meeting of the Arab Committee on Credit Information, held under the auspices of the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF). The event—taking place in Kuwait for the first time—is scheduled for 27 November 2025.
The upcoming conference underscores CINET’s central role in shaping the region’s credit-data ecosystem. It forms part of the company’s wider strategy to expand its influence within the financial sector, promote sustainable growth, and introduce forward-looking digital products and services that support Kuwait’s broader economic-development agenda.
A Pan-Arab Platform for Knowledge and Policy Exchange
Administered by the AMF, the Arab Committee on Credit Information serves as a collaborative forum uniting senior officials from Arab central banks, monetary authorities, and licensed national credit bureaus. The committee seeks to harmonize regulatory practices, promote transparency, and foster an integrated credit-information framework across Arab economies.
Within this context, The Credit Conference will convene experts from a broad spectrum of industries that rely on credit data—from finance and telecommunications to real estate and fintech. Participants will examine regional experiences, technological trends, and policy innovations transforming the credit-information landscape. The sessions aim to encourage cross-border dialogue on how data analytics and digital technologies can drive more inclusive and sustainable financing ecosystems.
Advancing Transparency and Regional Integration
Commenting on the event, Alia B. Alhumaidhi, Chairperson of CINET, said:
“This conference marks a pivotal step in reinforcing integration among credit institutions across the Arab world. It reflects CINET’s ongoing commitment to expanding avenues for regional cooperation and cultivating meaningful partnerships in this vital sector. Bringing together key leaders and decision-makers in one forum highlights the strategic importance of credit information as a cornerstone of financial stability and growth, and supports our broader ambition to establish a more connected and innovative regional financial ecosystem.”
Also commenting on the event, Mai B. Alowaish, Chief Executive Officer of CINET, said:
“We look forward to deepening regional collaboration that fuels innovation and creates tangible value for our stakeholders. This conference represents a milestone in our journey toward greater financial integration—opening new pathways for partnerships that strengthen the region’s credit infrastructure.”
A Forward-Looking Agenda
The conference agenda features specialized sessions addressing the latest developments in credit-information management and risk analytics, highlighting successful case studies across financial, real-estate, and telecom sectors. Topics include electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) systems, credit applications in property and telecom markets, the growth of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services, and the use of advanced data models for risk assessment.
Confirmed participants include leading regional and international entities such as Etihad Credit Bureau (UAE), Saudi Credit Bureau (SIMAH), Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau (BENEFIT), Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre (Mala’a), Qatar Credit Bureau, and Egypt’s I-Score. They will be joined by representatives from GCC telecom operators, the Kuwait Real Estate Union, BNPL service providers, Ernst & Young, and ModeFinance of Italy, alongside AMF officials and innovation experts from across and beyond the region.
Through hosting this landmark Arab forum, CINET reaffirms its commitment to building stronger bridges among Arab financial markets, enhancing transparency and financial stability, and positioning Kuwait as a leading center for innovation in credit information and digital financial services. These efforts support broader goals of financial inclusion and improved efficiency across regional credit ecosystems.
Kuwait City, 22 November 2025:
Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET), the leading and sole provider of credit information services, announced that it will host the Credit Conference “Empowering Vision, Enabling Decision” alongside the Annual Meeting of the Arab Committee on Credit Information, held under the auspices of the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF). The event—taking place in Kuwait for the first time—is scheduled for 27 November 2025.
The upcoming conference underscores CINET’s central role in shaping the region’s credit-data ecosystem. It forms part of the company’s wider strategy to expand its influence within the financial sector, promote sustainable growth, and introduce forward-looking digital products and services that support Kuwait’s broader economic-development agenda.
A Pan-Arab Platform for Knowledge and Policy Exchange
Administered by the AMF, the Arab Committee on Credit Information serves as a collaborative forum uniting senior officials from Arab central banks, monetary authorities, and licensed national credit bureaus. The committee seeks to harmonize regulatory practices, promote transparency, and foster an integrated credit-information framework across Arab economies.
Within this context, The Credit Conference will convene experts from a broad spectrum of industries that rely on credit data—from finance and telecommunications to real estate and fintech. Participants will examine regional experiences, technological trends, and policy innovations transforming the credit-information landscape. The sessions aim to encourage cross-border dialogue on how data analytics and digital technologies can drive more inclusive and sustainable financing ecosystems.
Advancing Transparency and Regional Integration
Commenting on the event, Alia B. Alhumaidhi, Chairperson of CINET, said:
“This conference marks a pivotal step in reinforcing integration among credit institutions across the Arab world. It reflects CINET’s ongoing commitment to expanding avenues for regional cooperation and cultivating meaningful partnerships in this vital sector. Bringing together key leaders and decision-makers in one forum highlights the strategic importance of credit information as a cornerstone of financial stability and growth, and supports our broader ambition to establish a more connected and innovative regional financial ecosystem.”
Also commenting on the event, Mai B. Alowaish, Chief Executive Officer of CINET, said:
“We look forward to deepening regional collaboration that fuels innovation and creates tangible value for our stakeholders. This conference represents a milestone in our journey toward greater financial integration—opening new pathways for partnerships that strengthen the region’s credit infrastructure.”
A Forward-Looking Agenda
The conference agenda features specialized sessions addressing the latest developments in credit-information management and risk analytics, highlighting successful case studies across financial, real-estate, and telecom sectors. Topics include electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) systems, credit applications in property and telecom markets, the growth of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services, and the use of advanced data models for risk assessment.
Confirmed participants include leading regional and international entities such as Etihad Credit Bureau (UAE), Saudi Credit Bureau (SIMAH), Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau (BENEFIT), Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre (Mala’a), Qatar Credit Bureau, and Egypt’s I-Score. They will be joined by representatives from GCC telecom operators, the Kuwait Real Estate Union, BNPL service providers, Ernst & Young, and ModeFinance of Italy, alongside AMF officials and innovation experts from across and beyond the region.
Through hosting this landmark Arab forum, CINET reaffirms its commitment to building stronger bridges among Arab financial markets, enhancing transparency and financial stability, and positioning Kuwait as a leading center for innovation in credit information and digital financial services. These efforts support broader goals of financial inclusion and improved efficiency across regional credit ecosystems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment