403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Conducts Diplomatic Talks at G20 Summit
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a series of diplomatic discussions on Saturday on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa.
As detailed on the Turkish Presidency’s website, Erdogan held meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, and Angolan President Joao Lourenco.
In addition, Erdogan met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who shared on the US social media platform X: "Great to have a constructive conversation with President Erdogan."
Albanese further emphasized that at next year’s UN climate change summit, COP31, “which Türkiye will host in Antalya, Australia will assume the role of President of Negotiations both in the lead-up to and at the meeting. That means we’ll ensure the interests of the Pacific are advanced throughout the process. Together, COP31 will accelerate practical action and investment to keep global temperatures to safer limits and help build resilience to climate impacts."
During Erdogan’s discussion with Carney, the two leaders addressed “relations between Türkiye and Canada as well as regional and global issues,” according to the Turkish Communications Directorate’s website.
The statement added: “In the meeting, President Erdogan stated that Türkiye is working to enhance cooperation with Canada in all areas and aims to deepen relations in sectors such as trade, energy, technology, and air transportation.”
As detailed on the Turkish Presidency’s website, Erdogan held meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, and Angolan President Joao Lourenco.
In addition, Erdogan met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who shared on the US social media platform X: "Great to have a constructive conversation with President Erdogan."
Albanese further emphasized that at next year’s UN climate change summit, COP31, “which Türkiye will host in Antalya, Australia will assume the role of President of Negotiations both in the lead-up to and at the meeting. That means we’ll ensure the interests of the Pacific are advanced throughout the process. Together, COP31 will accelerate practical action and investment to keep global temperatures to safer limits and help build resilience to climate impacts."
During Erdogan’s discussion with Carney, the two leaders addressed “relations between Türkiye and Canada as well as regional and global issues,” according to the Turkish Communications Directorate’s website.
The statement added: “In the meeting, President Erdogan stated that Türkiye is working to enhance cooperation with Canada in all areas and aims to deepen relations in sectors such as trade, energy, technology, and air transportation.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment