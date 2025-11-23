403
Dozens Get Arrested in London Protest Supporting Palestine Action
(MENAFN) At least 90 demonstrators were taken into custody during a protest in London backing the outlawed activist group, Palestine Action, police reported on Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police stated that the arrests, recorded by 1800GMT, were connected to a demonstration organized by Defend Our Juries in support of the "proscribed terrorist organisation Palestine Action."
They added that the protest had concluded and that participants had left the area.
The gathering took place in Tavistock Square, where participants waved Palestinian flags, displayed placards, and chanted pro-Palestine slogans. Some signs carried messages such as: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action."
According to Defend Our Juries on the US social media platform X, police immediately began detaining demonstrators who were quietly holding signs opposing genocide and the Palestine Action ban.
"Today's protest is happening in Tavistock Square, London — known as the peace gardens with anti-war memorials. Lift the ban," the group added.
Palestine Action was officially prohibited in July under the UK’s Terrorism Act, a move that has since led to hundreds of arrests of pro-Palestinian activists simply for displaying support or holding signs in favor of the group.
The recent wave of protests coincides with the upcoming judicial review, scheduled from Nov. 25 to 27, which could potentially reverse Palestine Action's classification as a proscribed terror organization.
The recent wave of protests coincides with the upcoming judicial review, scheduled from Nov. 25 to 27, which could potentially reverse Palestine Action's classification as a proscribed terror organization.
