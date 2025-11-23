403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Business Culture Awards MENA Welcomes MCA Gulf as Strategic Partner for 2026 Edition, Highlighting Its Leadership in Culture-Driven Business Transformation
(MENAFN- PAZ Marketing Management) The Business Culture Awards MENA, a global platform dedicated to recognising excellence in workplace culture, proudly announces MCA Gulf as a Strategic Partner for its 2026 MENA Edition, taking place on 12 May 2026 in Dubai. This collaboration further strengthens the Awards’ commitment to honouring organisations that place people, purpose, and performance at the heart of their success.
MCA Gulf, one of the region’s leading professional advisory firms in audit, tax, business consulting, and HR advisory, has built a distinguished reputation for shaping culture-led transformation across the GCC. The company is known for its philosophy that culture is not an afterthought—it is the engine that powers business growth, innovation, and long-term resilience. MCA’s approach emphasizes the importance of aligning leadership vision with organisational values, enabling companies to cultivate internal environments where individuals feel empowered, connected, and accountable. Their work reinforces the belief that a thriving culture emerges when trust, ethical governance, and clarity of purpose become the foundation of every business decision.
For many years, MCA has played a pivotal role in guiding organisations through periods of change and expansion. From advising on leadership development and HR transformation to supporting companies as they navigate digital evolution and operational restructuring, MCA ensures that culture remains central throughout every strategic shift. Their people-first perspective has helped many businesses across the MENA region redefine how they engage their teams, strengthen internal capabilities, and create workplaces that attract and retain top talent. This synergy in values makes the partnership with the Business Culture Awards MENA both natural and powerful.
Speaking on the partnerships, S. Venkatesh, Managing Partner at MCA Management Consultants, expressed the firm’s commitment to championing the role of organisational culture in the region’s economic landscape. He said: “Culture has always been the foundation of MCA. As we grew across the region, it was our shared values that kept us connected and resilient. Participating in the Business Culture Awards is a way to honour that journey.”
Premal Patel, Managing Partner of Business Culture Awards MENA, welcomed the partnership with enthusiasm, stating: “MCA Gulf brings deep regional expertise and a human-centred philosophy that aligns perfectly with our mission. Their partnership strengthens our collective effort to elevate workplace culture across MENA and celebrate organisations that prioritise people as their greatest competitive advantage.”
About Business Culture Awards
Founded in 2016, the Business Culture Awards recognise organisations worldwide that create exceptional workplace cultures. With over 400 winning case studies and participation from 48 countries, the Awards celebrate people-centric leadership and purpose-driven performance.
MCA Gulf, one of the region’s leading professional advisory firms in audit, tax, business consulting, and HR advisory, has built a distinguished reputation for shaping culture-led transformation across the GCC. The company is known for its philosophy that culture is not an afterthought—it is the engine that powers business growth, innovation, and long-term resilience. MCA’s approach emphasizes the importance of aligning leadership vision with organisational values, enabling companies to cultivate internal environments where individuals feel empowered, connected, and accountable. Their work reinforces the belief that a thriving culture emerges when trust, ethical governance, and clarity of purpose become the foundation of every business decision.
For many years, MCA has played a pivotal role in guiding organisations through periods of change and expansion. From advising on leadership development and HR transformation to supporting companies as they navigate digital evolution and operational restructuring, MCA ensures that culture remains central throughout every strategic shift. Their people-first perspective has helped many businesses across the MENA region redefine how they engage their teams, strengthen internal capabilities, and create workplaces that attract and retain top talent. This synergy in values makes the partnership with the Business Culture Awards MENA both natural and powerful.
Speaking on the partnerships, S. Venkatesh, Managing Partner at MCA Management Consultants, expressed the firm’s commitment to championing the role of organisational culture in the region’s economic landscape. He said: “Culture has always been the foundation of MCA. As we grew across the region, it was our shared values that kept us connected and resilient. Participating in the Business Culture Awards is a way to honour that journey.”
Premal Patel, Managing Partner of Business Culture Awards MENA, welcomed the partnership with enthusiasm, stating: “MCA Gulf brings deep regional expertise and a human-centred philosophy that aligns perfectly with our mission. Their partnership strengthens our collective effort to elevate workplace culture across MENA and celebrate organisations that prioritise people as their greatest competitive advantage.”
About Business Culture Awards
Founded in 2016, the Business Culture Awards recognise organisations worldwide that create exceptional workplace cultures. With over 400 winning case studies and participation from 48 countries, the Awards celebrate people-centric leadership and purpose-driven performance.
PAZ Marketing Management
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment