Response To Concerns Raised By PINA And PFF Regarding The Samoa Observer [November 22Nd 2025]

SAMOA, November 23 - The Government of Samoa acknowledges the concerns raised by thePacific Islands News Association (PINA) and the Pacific Freedom Forum (PFF) regardingthe recent restrictions placed on the Samoa Observer. These concerns are respected andunderstood. Samoa remains firmly committed to upholding media freedom, transparency,and open engagement with the media, it is equally important to clarify the context and the basis of the Government'sdecision.

This is not a ban on media freedom – it is a response to persistent unprofessionaland unethical conductThe action taken relates solely to the Samoa Observer, following sustained unprofessionalbehaviour, breaches of industry ethics, and continuous inaccurate and misleading reportingover an extended period.Despite multiple opportunities for correction, dialogue, and improvement, the pattern ofmisrepresentation persisted, culminating in actions that undermined the integrity of publicinformation and the trust required between Government and media outlets.No other media organisation in Samoa is affected. Engagement with all other local andregional media continues uninterrupted.Government remains committed to due process and fairnessThe Prime Minister has already indicated that a formal review will be undertaken in duecourse, once all matters surrounding the Observer's conduct are addressed and resolved andthe facts are fully documented.This review will follow established procedures and will include an opportunity for the mediaorganisation concerned to respond to the issues raised.Samoa values a strong, free, and responsible mediaThe Government reiteratesthat it welcomes robust scrutiny, responsible journalism, andconstructive criticism. These are essential pillars of democracy.At the same time, media freedom carries the corresponding responsibility of accuracy,professionalism, and respect for the truth. Freedom of the press does not extend to repeatedmisinformation or unethical reporting that misleads the public.Regional bodies are encouraged to seek full information before forming conclusions

The Government invites PINA and PFF to engage constructively and to review the

documented evidence of unprofessional reporting and breach of media ethical

standards that led to this action.



Samoa remains available to provide clarification and to work collaboratively to strengthen

media standards across the region.



Samoa remains committed to democracy, accountability, and a free press.

The decision relating to the Samoa Observer is specific, justified, and based on conduct, not on

an attempt or attack to suppress the free flow of information or journalism.



The Government of Samoa remains open to fair, balanced, and ethical engagement with all

media organisations, both local and overseas.



Press Secretariat

Office of the Prime Minister

November 23, 2025

