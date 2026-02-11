403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gunman Opens Fire At School In Thailand, Injuries Reported
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua
Bangkok, Thailand: A gunman broke into a school in Songkhla Province of Thailand on Wednesday afternoon, causing injuries, Thai media reports said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment