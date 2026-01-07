Board Of Directors Of Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee Holds First Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Board of Directors of the Organising Committee for the 21st Asian Games – Doha 2030 held its first meeting today, chaired by HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Organising Committee's Board. The meeting comes as part of the ongoing preparations to host this major continental sporting event in the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, HE Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Member of the Board of Directors of the Organising Committee for the Doha 2030 Asian Games, reviewed the main master plan for the Games and its key pillars, and highlighted the latest updates related to the organisational and preparatory aspects, supporting the integrated preparation process for this major continental sporting event.

The Board also appointed Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain as Chief Executive Officer of the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee. In his new role, he will play a central part in overseeing the executive operations of the Organising Committee and ensuring the effective implementation of approved plans and strategies, in line with the highest organisational standards and the objectives set for delivering this major continental sporting event.

The meeting also addressed ways to enhance coordination and integration among relevant stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, with the aim of unifying efforts and ensuring close cooperation to deliver a successful edition of the Games that reflects Qatar's standing and organisational capabilities in hosting major continental and international sporting events.

Discussions further covered several themes related to the sustainable legacy of the Games, optimal utilisation of existing sports infrastructure, and leveraging accumulated national expertise in organising major championships. Emphasis was also placed on the importance of adopting best practices in innovation, sustainability, and governance.

The first meeting of the Organising Committee's Board of Directors marks a key foundational step in the preparations for the Doha 2030 Asian Games, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, and reinforces the country's leading role and growing influence in the development of sport across the Asian continent.