Amitabh Tries To Learn Gen Z Relationship Terms Like 'Benching' & 'Situationship'

Dec 22 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will see Amitabh Bachchan turning into a student as contestant MD Lucky Khan teaches him a few new-age relationship terminologies.

The fun banter begins when Amitabh Bachchan, visibly amused, asks Khan about the number of girlfriends he has had to date. Amitabh asks,“Sir, how many girlfriends do you have?”

To this, Khan is seen replying candidly,“Sir, I am a bit of an extrovert. I open up easily with people, so I mostly end up in the friend zone.” Catching on instantly, Big B quips,“Yeh Gen Z ki bhasha hai,” acknowledging that there's clearly a whole new dictionary he's being introduced to.

Further, Khan goes on to decode more Gen Z terms for the legendary host, casually dropping phrases like“benching” and“situationship”, leaving Big B intrigued and entertained by this modern vocabulary lesson.

Adding another layer of humour, a voice from Khan's relative, who is seen accompanying him to the show, chimes in, saying,“I am coaching him to become a doctor, but he has done his PhD in some other subject,” further triggering laughter across the studio and perfectly rounding off the playful segment.

Recently, actress Ananya Panday, who had appeared on KBC for the promotions of her upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, had given Amitabh a crash course in Gen Z slang.

The 83-year-old megastar was seen trying his best to learn the new Gen Z vocabulary. Ananya was accompanied to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati by her movie co-star Kartik Aaryan. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is all set to release on the 25th of December.

