Odisha: Vigilance Unearths Crores In Assets During Raids On OSCSC Ltd Officer

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (IANS) Continuing its crackdown on corrupt officials in the state, Odisha Vigilance officials on Monday conducted simultaneous house searches at various properties linked to a senior officer of the state government-owned Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (OSCSC Ltd.) over allegations of acquiring disproportionate assets.

The accused official, identified as Rabindra Kumar Barik, is posted as Junior Accountant at the office of the District Manager, OSCSC Ltd, Sundargarh district.

The Vigilance sources claimed that on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were conducted on the properties of Barik, on Monday at five places in Sundargarh and Balasore districts.

The places where searches were carried out include a triple-storeyed residential building, a triple-storeyed market complex and gym, a Kalyan Mandap at Balasore district, a rented residential house and his office in Sundargarh district.

As many as five teams of Odisha Vigilance, comprising three Deputy Superintendents of Police, six Inspectors, and other supporting staff, searched for the strength of search warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore.

During the ongoing search, the cops have so far unearthed assets worth crores, including one triple-storeyed building, a triple-storeyed market complex & gym, one kalyan mandap, four valuable plots, deposits over Rs 43.81 lakhs, gold 175 grams, cash & household articles worth around Rs 32.15 Lakhs, etc.

Vigilance sources further revealed that Barik is being examined to ascertain the sources of the assets amassed by him.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption wing of the state government hopes to unearth more assets during further searches.

Notably, the cops on Sunday also arrested another senior forest department officer, Rajendra Kumar Samantray, on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by 232 per cent.