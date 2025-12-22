B'desh Polls Will Be Held On Time: Muhammad Yunus Tells US Special Envoy

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Dec 22 (IANS) Chief Adviser of the government of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus, on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to holding the country's general elections on February 12, stressing that the Interim government is fully prepared to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful vote.

“The nation is eagerly waiting to exercise their voting rights, which were stolen by the autocratic regime,” Professor Yunus said during a telephone conversation with Sergio Gor, the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, at around 7:30 pm Dhaka time.

The discussion lasted for about half an hour, as informed by Yunus on X.

His X post said that the conversation covered a wide range of issues, including trade and tariff negotiations between Bangladesh and the United States, the upcoming general election, the country's democratic transition, and the murder of young Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Hadi. The US Special Envoy also discussed the massive funeral of Shaheed Osman Hadi.

Sergio Gor, who also serves as the US Ambassador to India, congratulated Professor Yunus for his leadership during recent tariff negotiations.

Bangladesh succeeded in reducing US reciprocal tariffs on Bangladeshi goods to 20 per cent, a move hailed as a significant achievement for the country's trade sector.

Chief Adviser Yunus noted that supporters of the ousted autocratic regime were allegedly spending millions of dollars to disrupt the electoral process, with their fugitive leader inciting violence.

He emphasised that the interim government was“fully prepared” to deal with any challenges.

“We have roughly 50 days to go before the election. We want to hold a free, fair and peaceful election. We want to make it remarkable,” Yunus said.

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, and SDG Coordinator and Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed were present during the call.