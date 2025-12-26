Journey From Ancient To Modern Sports Highlights Our Cultural Heritage: Gujarat CM

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 26 (IANS) The All India Convention of Kreeda Bharati commenced in Ahmedabad on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Inaugurating the convention, the Chief Minister said that sports have been an integral part of India's culture and lifestyle since ancient times, and noted that Kreeda Bharati has been playing a significant role in preserving traditional sports while contributing to nation-building through physical fitness and character development.

CM Patel said the hosting of the convention in Ahmedabad coincides with a proud phase for the country as India moves towards hosting major global sporting events under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that Ahmedabad's growing stature as a sports hub reflects the government's long-term vision for strengthening sports infrastructure and nurturing talent.

Referring to the Prime Minister's emphasis on holistic development, the Chief Minister said sports occupy a vital place in this vision. He recalled the launch of the Khel Mahakumbh in Gujarat in 2010, which helped take sports culture to the grassroots. Participation in the event has grown steadily, from 16 lakh participants in 2010 to over 72 lakh in its 2025 edition, he said.

The Chief Minister added that the success of Khel Mahakumbh has enabled 16 promising athletes from Gujarat to represent the state and the country at national and international levels.

Drawing from ancient Indian texts, Patel said sports and physical training were deeply embedded in Indian civilisation. He cited references to traditional games, physical education and competitive training in scriptures such as the Vedas, describing sports as a reflection of India's cultural ethos.

Welcoming athletes, coaches and volunteers from across the country, the Chief Minister said Kreeda Bharati not only develops sportspersons but also nurtures disciplined, patriotic and responsible citizens.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Gujarat government is committed to organising five world-class sporting events in the coming years as part of India's Olympic aspirations, including preparations linked to the 2036 Olympics. On the occasion, the Chief Minister released the commemorative book Kreeda Jyot.

The three-day convention is being held at Kalki Tirthdham, Preranpeeth, and has drawn wide participation from Kreeda Bharati members across the country.

Gujarat unit president Vivek Patel delivered the welcome address, while All India General Secretary Rajji Chaudhary briefed delegates about the organisation's activities. Kreeda Bharati All India President Gopalji Saini, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Working President Chaitanya Kashyap, along with senior office-bearers and representatives from various states, were also present at the inaugural session.