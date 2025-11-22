HC Seeks Response Over Husain Artwork 'Borrowed' By Ex-Minister

MF Husain

New Delhi- In a criminal breach of trust case over an M F Husain painting that former Union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh allegedly borrowed but did not return, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi government and the complainant, seeking their response to a plea filed by him.

Singh has moved the high court, challenging the summons issued to him by a trial court in the case.

According to complainant Rohit Singh Mahiyaria, Singh had borrowed the painting by the celebrated artist, worth over Rs one crore, in April 2014 from the former's mother but failed to return it.

Mahiyaria said the former minister and Congress leader claimed in 2017 that he was unable to locate the painting.

Singh was directed to appear before a magisterial court in a complaint alleging offences of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Initially, the magisterial court had dismissed the complaint against Singh. The complainant then challenged the order before a sessions court, which set aside the magistrate's order and asked Singh to appear before the trial court for further proceedings.

Singh approached the high court, challenging the sessions court's November 11 order, which stated that there were prima facie grounds to proceed against him for the offence of criminal breach of trust.

On Friday, Delhi High Court judge Justice Ravinder Dudeja sought the response of the state and complainant Mahiyaria on Singh's plea and listed it for further hearing on April 7, 2026.