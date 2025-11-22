403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Shamal, Al Shahaniya Coaches Anticipate Tough Clash
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Spanish coach David Prats of Al Shamal emphasized the difficulty of his team's upcoming match against Al Shahaniya, scheduled for Sunday, as part of Round 10 of the 2025-2026 Doha Bank Stars League.
He stressed the importance of his players exercising caution throughout the encounter.
Prats described Al Shahaniya as a dangerous team with talented players who have been delivering solid performances, regardless of their current position in the league standings, which he believes does not reflect the team's true strength.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Al Shamal coach expressed great confidence in his players and their ability to achieve a positive result and bring joy to the club's loyal fans, who never hesitate to support the team.
The Spanish coach also voiced his satisfaction at playing once again at Al Shamal Stadium, which hosted the recent match against Al Wakrah. It marked the team's first appearance at the venue, and he extended his gratitude to the Al Shamal supporters for their strong presence and unwavering encouragement during that game.
Al Shahania assistant coach Montazeri spoke to the media ahead of their 2025-2026 Doha Bank Stars League Week 10 match against Al Shamal.
"We will face Al Shamal, who are having a good season so far. They are a very organized team, so it will be a tough match, like all the league matches. Regarding preparations for this game, the players have shown great enthusiasm in following the instructions given to them during training and I am satisfied with what the players have shown this week," he said.
"Before this, we faced a strong team in the QSL Cup, Qatar SC, and we managed to win. I expect the Al Shamal match to be exciting and intense," he added.
"I am currently focusing on the team's mental preparation and the morale of the players, who possess great potential. I am striving to restore the players' confidence through this match and achieve positive results," stated Montazeri Doha Bank Stars League.
He stressed the importance of his players exercising caution throughout the encounter.
Prats described Al Shahaniya as a dangerous team with talented players who have been delivering solid performances, regardless of their current position in the league standings, which he believes does not reflect the team's true strength.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Al Shamal coach expressed great confidence in his players and their ability to achieve a positive result and bring joy to the club's loyal fans, who never hesitate to support the team.
The Spanish coach also voiced his satisfaction at playing once again at Al Shamal Stadium, which hosted the recent match against Al Wakrah. It marked the team's first appearance at the venue, and he extended his gratitude to the Al Shamal supporters for their strong presence and unwavering encouragement during that game.
Al Shahania assistant coach Montazeri spoke to the media ahead of their 2025-2026 Doha Bank Stars League Week 10 match against Al Shamal.
"We will face Al Shamal, who are having a good season so far. They are a very organized team, so it will be a tough match, like all the league matches. Regarding preparations for this game, the players have shown great enthusiasm in following the instructions given to them during training and I am satisfied with what the players have shown this week," he said.
"Before this, we faced a strong team in the QSL Cup, Qatar SC, and we managed to win. I expect the Al Shamal match to be exciting and intense," he added.
"I am currently focusing on the team's mental preparation and the morale of the players, who possess great potential. I am striving to restore the players' confidence through this match and achieve positive results," stated Montazeri Doha Bank Stars League.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment