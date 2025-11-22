Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Judo Team Wins 9 Gold Medals In West Asia Judo Championship

2025-11-22 10:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti juniors' judo team won nine gold medals and four silver ones and a single bronze trophy in the West Asia Judo Championship held in the Jordanian capital.
The head of the Kuwaiti delegation, Hussein Akbar, said in remarks to KUNA on Saturday that the outstanding result was fruit of good training, and lauded the Public Sport Authority for supporting the sports federations.
He said the Kuwaiti champions Abdulwahab Al-Shemmari, Ali Al-Ramzi, Salman Kamal, Mohammad Al-Shatti and Ahmad Al-Eidan won the gold medals, while Abuljelil Al-Shemmari and Khaled Al-Kandari bagged the silver and their peer, Turki Al-Enezi, took the bronze.
The youth team won four gold medals; bagged by Khaled Al-Kandari, Ali Al-Shemmari, Mohammad Al-Shatti and Ahmad Al-Eidan while Ali Al-Ramzi took the silver. (end)
