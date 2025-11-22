403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Hosts First Arab Cyber-Exercise With Participation Of 21 States
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Saturday hosted the first Arab Cyber Exercise with the participation of 21 Arab countries and the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers.
The exercise aims to strengthen joint Arab cooperation in cybersecurity, promote collective action, and support regional cyber readiness and digital stability through the exchange of expertise.
Director General of Qatar's National Cybersecurity Agency Ahmed Al-Hammadi said the region faces cross-border threats targeting its digital infrastructure, creating a new security reality that requires advanced preparedness and proactive awareness.
He noted during the opening, that this year's exercise scenario, designed by the Agency, was crafted to reflect the specific operational environments of national cybersecurity institutions across participating states.
Al-Hammadi added that Qatar's national cyber drills, launched in 2013, serve as a benchmark for readiness across institutions and help bolster institutional and economic resilience.
The Arab exercise was held on the sidelines of Qatar's 12th National Cyber Drill, launched on November 16, with the participation of several national entities in a simulation of real-world threats to critical digital infrastructure. (end)
sss
The exercise aims to strengthen joint Arab cooperation in cybersecurity, promote collective action, and support regional cyber readiness and digital stability through the exchange of expertise.
Director General of Qatar's National Cybersecurity Agency Ahmed Al-Hammadi said the region faces cross-border threats targeting its digital infrastructure, creating a new security reality that requires advanced preparedness and proactive awareness.
He noted during the opening, that this year's exercise scenario, designed by the Agency, was crafted to reflect the specific operational environments of national cybersecurity institutions across participating states.
Al-Hammadi added that Qatar's national cyber drills, launched in 2013, serve as a benchmark for readiness across institutions and help bolster institutional and economic resilience.
The Arab exercise was held on the sidelines of Qatar's 12th National Cyber Drill, launched on November 16, with the participation of several national entities in a simulation of real-world threats to critical digital infrastructure. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment