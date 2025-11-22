CPI-M Leaders 'Amassing Gold': Mos George Kurian

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the CPI-M, alleging that its leaders are amassing gold and wealth so that "no poor people remain in the party".

Mocking the ruling party, he said that once all the alleged looting is complete, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan might proudly announce that the CPI-M has become a“fully prosperous party.”

“Since they are non-believers, Kurian claimed, party workers at the lower levels often treat their top leaders as 'gods'.

“They may as well pray to the real God to help catch those 'party gods',” he remarked.

On the Sabarimala gold theft case, Kurian said Lord Ayyappan“will not spare anyone involved.”

He noted that those arrested were atheists driven solely by ideology and walked away smiling, believing they had fulfilled their ideological duty.

“Once an FIR is filed, central agencies can legally intervene in cases involving black money and related offences. Such intervention would take place,” added Kurian.

Meanwhile, Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the credit for the arrest of two former Devaswom Board presidents goes entirely to the High Court.

Without judicial supervision, he said, the case would have stopped after "three or four small-time arrests".

He criticised Vijayan's "mysterious silence" despite two prominent CPI-M leaders being jailed.

Chennithala asserted that the investigation is now moving toward former Devaswom Minister and senior CPI-M legislator Kadakampally Surendran and warned that ministers could soon be jailed.

He alleged that the CPI-M government is trying to destroy Sabarimala.

"Only because of court-supervised investigation by capable officers were CPI(M) leaders sent to jail. Otherwise, under Pinarayi Vijayan, they would never have gone," said Chennithala.

The High Court monitored probe conducted by a SIT has so far arrested six people which includes two CPI (M) leaders, three retired Devasom Board officials and one serving official.

BJP state general secretary M.T. Ramesh said that very soon the SIT will interrogate Surendran.