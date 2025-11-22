Gujarat's Morbi Ceramic Cluster Shines As A Global Industry Leader

Gujarat's Morbi Ceramic cluster from the Kutch & Saurashtra region is thriving as a global powerhouse of the Ceramics industry, housing the world's second-largest ceramic production cluster and a global hub with over 800 export-oriented ceramic units, according to an official statement from the state government.

Vibrant Gujarat to Bolster Regional Potential

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Kutch and the Saurashtra region bolsters the potential of the Morbi Ceramic cluster and the true spirit of local entrepreneurs. It is a prestigious event that aims to promote investment and showcase the local talent pool of the region," the statement read.

Pivotal Role in National Growth and Global Supply

With an ecosystem of growth and entrepreneurial prowess, the Morbi cluster is playing a pivotal role in Gujarat's journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047, while meeting rising global demand, according to the statement.

Expanding Global Reach through Trade Pacts

India is the 6th largest exporter of Ceramic Products, with Morbi as a major contributor, navigating global markets. The signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) on 24th July 2025 also marks the success of Gujarat's industry and the Morbi Ceramic cluster. "This milestone secures zero-duty and tariff-free access for key Indian exports," the statement read.

Surge in Exports to the UK

Indian ceramic exports to the UK have tripled over the past 3-4 years, reaching USD 110 Mn in FY 2024-25, with 65% contribution from Morbi (USD 71.6 Mn), reflecting increasing UK demand for premium construction materials such as porcelain slabs, tiles, and quartz products.

Domestic Market Drivers

The ceramic sector carries enormous potential supported by increasing urbanisation, the government housing schemes and the implementation of Swach Bharat Mission.

Socio-Economic Impact and Employment

The ceramic and sanitary ware sector of Morbi produces ceramic tiles (wall tiles, floor tiles) and sanitary ware (Bathroom accessories). The ceramic cluster directly employs approximately. 3.5 lakh individuals in manufacturing units and provides indirect employment to nearly 10 lakh people.

"The industry has created indirect and direct job roles in ancillary industries like logistics, packaging, raw material supply etc. It has created employment for the locals and also for the workers from other states," the statement added.

'Made in Morbi': A Global Brand Legacy

According to the official statement, "Made in Morbi" has been shaped as a global brand, benefiting from the vibrant Gujarat Global Summit conceptualised (in 2003) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat Chief Minister. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)