Ready To Meet PM Modi To Explain Coimbatore, Madurai Metro Projects: CM Stalin

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has expressed strong disappointment over the Union government's refusal to approve Metro Rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai, stating that he is willing to personally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to present detailed clarifications.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, CM Stalin said the reasons cited by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for returning the concept notes of the two metro projects were "irrelevant and unjustified".

He argued that the Centre's decision reflected a "discriminatory" attitude towards Tamil Nadu's development needs.

CM Stalin pointed out that, as per the 2017 Metro Rail Policy criteria, the Coimbatore Local Planning Area had already crossed the 20-lakh population benchmark in the 2011 Census itself.

He added that Madurai's projected population for the coming years would also exceed the required threshold. Therefore, he said, the Centre's claim that these cities do not meet the demographic norms for metro eligibility was "incorrect".

The Chief Minister also questioned the "selective application" of population criteria. If the 20-lakh benchmark were applied uniformly, he said, metro rail projects in several other Tier-2 cities - such as Agra, Indore and Patna - would not have been approved by the Union government.

"Invoking this criterion only for Tamil Nadu clearly shows a discriminatory approach," CM Stalin wrote.

He further assured the Prime Minister that land availability would not pose any obstacle for the execution of the metro projects in either Coimbatore or Madurai.

He said officials had already been instructed to prepare and submit comprehensive clarifications to address all concerns raised by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

CM Stalin urged the Prime Minister to direct the concerned department to reconsider its decision to return the concept notes.

He emphasised that both cities urgently require modern, sustainable urban mobility solutions, given their rapid economic and population growth.

The Chief Minister concluded by saying he was ready to meet the Prime Minister in person in New Delhi, if necessary, to explain the merits, feasibility and long-term benefits of the Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects.

He stressed that denying crucial infrastructure to fast-growing Tamil Nadu cities would adversely impact their development trajectory, and reiterated his government's commitment to moving forward with the metro proposals in the interest of the people.