WSA Handpicks Al-Hisba Platform To Represent Kuwait For '25 Awards
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The World Summit Awards (WSA), a United Nations initiative, has selected "Al-Hisba" platform to represent the State of Kuwait in the Business and Trade Category for 2025 in recognition of its role in developing digital real estate solutions and upgrading the level of transparency in the local market.
Speaking to KUNA on this selection, Khaled Al-Otaibi, the general manager of Al-Hisba real estate platform, said that the move was a national achievement that reflects the confidence of government bodies and the financial sector in the real estate data provided by his platform.
"Al-Hisba, in fact, has become one of the influential digital tools in Kuwait whining a short period of time," Al-Otaibi boasted.
He also regarded the choice of his platform as demonstrating Kuwait's growing presence in the technology and innovation sector, and promoting its global image as a country that produces digital solutions that are able to compete regionally and internationally.
For his part, Ahmad Al-Luhaib, a cofounder of the Kuwaiti real estate platform, told KUNA that the move was the fruit of building a technological system based on big data and smart algorithms, augmenting the accuracy of real estate decisions.
Al-Luhaib underlined that his platform would keep working on developing analytical tools that support investors, individuals, and decision-makers.
Also speaking to KUNA, Al-Hisba's Deputy General Manager Muneera Al-Mutairi said the selection of her platform to represent the State of Kuwait illustrates the quality of digital services based on reliable data.
The World Summit Awards (WSA) is a unique award system that selects and promotes local digital innovations aimed at improving society in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Through a series of international events and a global network of startups, social entrepreneurs, mentors, jurors, speakers, experts, government leaders, academia, and civil society, WSA serves as an international platform showcasing how communication technologies can positively impact society.
With 22 years of experience, WSA is a quality seal for digital content that drives societal impact across 182 countries. (end)
