Hollywood Meets Bollywood At Udaipur Wedding Bash

Photo source- Social Media

Udaipur ~ A glitzy extravaganza is set to unfold here over the next few days as several global celebrities, including singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, are expected to descend on the City of Lakes to attend the wedding of US-based industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena's daughter.

The US president's son, Donald Trump Jr, arrived in Udaipur on Friday night and headed to The Leela Palace hotel by road amid tight security arrangements. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Varun Dhawan have also reached Udaipur.

Several Bollywood actors, including Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, are among the 600 guests, according to locals involved in the wedding preparations.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez arrived in the lake city to attend the high-profile wedding. Jennifer Lopez is expected to arrive in the late hours.

A musical night is planned at Zenana Mahal in the City Palace on Friday.

The industrialist's daughter, Netra Mantena, will marry NRI Vamsi Gadiraju, and the wedding celebrations will be spread over four days - November 21 to 24.

Trump Jr. visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre at Jamnagar in Gujarat, on Thursday.

The Leela Palace hotel here has been done up in an opulent red theme to welcome the guests.

Huge clusters of flowers hang from arches and pillars, and grand chandeliers have been installed to give the venue the appearance of a royal durbar. The seating area has red couches with patterned cushions and golden lamps.

Other venues are also being decorated on a grand scale.

Besides The Leela Palace, ceremonies will be held at Manek Chowk and Zenana Mahal of Udaipur City Palace and Jagmandir, according to the people cited above.

Security has been tightened in Udaipur for the high-profile wedding.

Dutch DJ-producer Tiesto performed at The Leela Palace on Thursday night. Traditional Rajasthani dance troupes and Manganiyar artists also performed.