Experts Urge Change Amid Rising Student Suicides In India

New Delhi- As outrage over student suicides intensifies, experts are calling for reforms to create“mentally healthy schools” while angry parents' associations are demanding“government takeover” of institutions linked to such cases. In all, the focus is on systematic changes to prevent further loss of young lives.

On Tuesday, a Class-10 student of the St Columba's School in New Delhi, who once dreamt of becoming“the next Shah Rukh Khan”, took a fatal step and jumped off the platform of the overground Rajendra Place Metro station following months of alleged harassment by his teachers.

While the tragic incident has sparked nationwide debate, with some blaming schools and others siding with parents, mental health expert Neha Kirpal cautions that such polarisation is misplaced.

She emphasises that“suicidality is everyone's responsibility” - encompassing teachers, parents, caregivers, staff, and the wider community - and no one can absolve themselves of it.

“PTAs and school associations need to collaborate to address suicidality systemically and preventively. Suicidal thoughts rarely emerge and act out suddenly; they progress through multiple phases, often overlooked due to myths or assumptions.

“The public narrative of sudden shock often absolves society of responsibility, even though warning signs usually exist. It is crucial to recognise these signs early and respond in a safe, supportive manner for the child,” Kirpal, co-founder of Amaha Health and India Mental Health Alliance, told PTI.

There has been a spate of such tragic incidents in recent weeks.

Apart from the Delhi case, a 17-year-old Class-11 student in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa died by suicide after alleging that a male teacher physically assaulted her.

Earlier this month, a nine-year-old girl in Jaipur jumped off the fourth floor of her private school building. The Class-4 student allegedly faced relentless bullying in her school for several months, including verbal abuse from her classmates.

Experts highlight a growing trend of suicidality among schoolchildren, pointing out that India accounts for“one-third of the global suicide burden, and suicide is now the leading cause of death among youth aged 15-29”.

But Kirpal, who is also the co-author of the book 'Homecoming: Mental Health Journeys of Resilience, Healing and Wholeness', urged all stakeholders, including the media, to go beyond reporting the graphic details of individual incidents.

She stressed that the priority must be to address“systemic gaps in preparedness, mental health support, and institutional response”.