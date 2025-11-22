Students Worldwide Invited to Join“Refill, Not Landfill!” Creativity Campaign to Tackle Plastic Pollution

London, 22 November 2025 - Today, REUSE Foundation launches Refill, Not Landfill!, a global creativity competition calling on students and young people (aged 16–25) to improve our planet and win real rewards for doing it.

What Is Refill, Not Landfill!?

Refill, Not Landfill! is a social media–based challenge. Participants are asked to produce a short video (for Instagram Reels, TikTok, etc.), meme, or carousel that educates and inspires, and shows why plastic recycling is failing, why we must move beyond single-use plastics, and why reuse is the strongest solution. Entrants should motivate their peers to join in, take action, and rethink how we consume.

Who Can Join



Open to individuals or teams, worldwide.

Students and young people (16-25) only - no professional agencies or companies. Free to enter.

How to Participate



Create your content: reel, TikTok, meme, or carousel. Tag REUSE Foundation on your post. Use hashtags: #RefillNotLandfill, #ReuseFoundation. Make sure your post is public. Explain in your caption what inspired your post and what you're hoping to achieve.

Important Dates



Campaign window: 22 November 2025 through 30 June 2026. Winners will be announced on or before 30 July 2026.

Prizes



At least £1,000 in total prize money, funded by REUSE Foundation (with potential to rise to £5,000 depending on donations).

Prize split: 50% – first place, 30% – second, 20% – third. Judging criteria: creativity & originality (40%), clarity of message (30%), potential for impact/engagement (30%).

Why This Matters

Single-use plastics continue to be a major environmental crisis. As REUSE Foundation highlights, recycling alone is not enough - most plastic still ends up in landfills or incinerated. Through campaigns like Refill, Not Landfill!, REUSE Foundation is putting the power in the hands of young people to spark change, create awareness, and accelerate the shift to reuse.

Who Is Behind It

REUSE Foundation is a UK-based registered charity focused on practical, scalable solutions to reduce plastic waste by promoting reuse. The foundation supports innovation, community projects, and policy change - and Refill, Not Landfill! is an effort to mobilize youth creativity around this urgent issue.

Contact for Media

About REUSE Foundation

REUSE Foundation is a UK charity focused on scaling pragmatic, impactful solutions that reduce reliance on single-use plastic. It works with reuse entrepreneurs, practitioners, and global experts to accelerate proven models that work for both people and the planet.

Its current programs also include...

Sponsor a Village that aims to demonstrate reuse can work in the lowest income communities in India.

Bottles for Good that seeks to seed reuse habits in the UK by working with refill stores around the country to make available discounted refillable packaging.

In May it published Where Now For Plastic Packaging, and in November 2025 will publish a report based on the first global survey of reuse-focused businesses that aims to better understand this key but overlooked constituency.

For more:

