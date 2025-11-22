CFM RISE Program Open Fan Technology Model Makes Middle East Debut At 2025 Dubai Airshow

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – November, 2025 – Making its first appearance in the Middle East, a model of CFM RISE program engine technologies will be on display at the GE Aerospace chalet at the 2025 Dubai Airshow.

Unveiled in 2021 by CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, the RISE program is advancing a suite of technologies for the future of flight. These will support a future aircraft engine that targets more than 20% better fuel efficiency than current commercial engines, while meeting durability expectations. With more than 350 tests already completed, including thousands of endurance cycles, over 2,000 engineers worldwide are driving progress toward ground and flight tests this decade.

Perhaps one of the most pioneering technologies of the RISE program is Open Fan, a new design of jet engines that allows for a larger fan with less drag to improve fuel efficiency. It will incorporate carbon-fiber composite blades for reduced weight, superior strength, and enhanced durability.

Dust ingestion testing for the CFM RISE program has already started. Using a proprietary mix of sand and other particles developed by GE Aerospace, a specialized test rig injects dust into the engine over thousands of cycles, representing takeoff, climb, cruise and landing. The goal is to replicate how the parts would withstand flight conditions in severe operating environments around the world, including the Middle East.

The model will be on display at the GE Aerospace chalet throughout the week, aligned with the Dubai Airshow 2025 theme,“Where the future of aerospace takes flight.”