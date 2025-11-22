403
South Korea’s Leader Set for Talks with Erdogan in Türkiye
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to embark on a two-day visit to Türkiye starting Monday, according to Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Friday.
The trip comes at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Duran noted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
He emphasized that the visit aims to "further develop the strong ties and friendship-based relations established between the two countries since the Korean War."
During meetings scheduled at the presidential complex in Ankara on Monday, discussions will cover "all aspects of bilateral relations," Duran said.
Key topics expected to be addressed include enhancing cooperation in "energy, defense industry, transportation, infrastructure, high technology, culture, and tourism."
The agenda will also feature exchanges on "current regional and global issues" and the signing of various documents designed to "strengthen the contractual basis of the bilateral cooperation," Duran added.
