Spain Books Place in 2026 World Cup After Türkiye Tie
(MENAFN) Spain clinched qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a dramatic 2-2 draw against Türkiye on Tuesday at La Cartuja Stadium.
The hosts struck early, with Dani Olmo opening the scoring in the fourth minute. Türkiye responded before halftime when Deniz Gul equalized in the 42nd minute.
Türkiye regained the lead shortly after the break, as Salih Ozcan netted a long-range strike in the 54th minute. However, Spain bounced back, with Mikel Oyarzabal leveling the score in the 62nd minute, leaving the match tied at 2-2.
The result lifted Spain to 16 points, ensuring they top Group E, while Türkiye finished with 13 points from six matches.
Türkiye will now compete in the World Cup playoff semifinals against one of Sweden, Romania, North Macedonia, or Northern Ireland. The playoff draw is set for Thursday in Zurich.
