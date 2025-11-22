Dubai: Man Jailed, To Be Deported For Embezzling Gold Worth Dh3.2 Million

A civil court in Dubai has ordered an Asian man to pay Dh3.2 million to two partners after a criminal court convicted him of embezzling 15kg of 24‐karat gold from them, in addition to legal interest, court fees, and attorney costs.

The criminal case, which dates back to early 2024, arose when the two partners filed a complaint with Dubai police accusing the defendant of unlawfully taking gold valued at about Dh3.5 million.

Investigations by the Public Prosecution led to the defendant being charged with embezzlement of entrusted property and causing harm to the rightful owners.

The Dubai Criminal Court initially sentenced the defendant to six months in jail, fined him the value of the stolen gold, and ordered his deportation. His appeals to the Court of Appeal and the Court of Cassation were both rejected, making the criminal verdict final.

Following the final criminal judgement, the partners filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh4.5 million in compensation. They claimed the amount included the value of the stolen gold (rounded to Dh3.2 million) and Dh1 million for material and moral damages, including the financial losses from missed investment opportunities and legal expenses incurred during the dispute.

In its ruling, the civil court noted that liability for a harmful act requires three elements: proof that the defendant committed the act, proof of harm to the claimant, and a causal link between them. The court relied on the final criminal ruling as binding regarding the defendant's embezzlement of the gold.

The court also highlighted that the defendant caused direct financial loss to the plaintiffs and moral damage by violating their property rights and forcing them to pursue legal action for an extended period. Considering all factors, the court ordered the defendant to pay Dh3.2 million, along with 5 per cent annual legal interest calculated from the date the judgment became final until full settlement.