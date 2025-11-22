Abu Dhabi Bans Trucks On 2 Roads Starting December 1 Alternatives Revealed

Trucks will not be allowed to use two roads in the Capital, Abu Dhabi, starting Decebmber 1, 2025, The Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility) announced on Friday. The move aims to improve traffic flow and safety in the city, as part of an ongoing effort to address the growing volume of vehicles.

Truck traffic will be rerouted from Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road (E11) and Al Raha Beach Road (E10) to Al Faya–Saih Shuaib Road (E75) and Al Hafar (Al Adla).

In early 2025, heavy vehicles, including freight trucks, tankers, and construction equipment, were banned from Abu Dhabi roads during peak traffic times. These restrictions are effective from 6.30am to 9am from Monday to Thursday, and again from 3pm to 7pm. On Fridays, the ban applies to the same morning hours, with an additional restriction in the afternoon from 11am to 1pm.

The initiative is designed to reduce traffic congestion caused by the slower movement of heavy vehicles alongside lighter ones during peak hours. The move also aims to protect infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, from wear and tear caused by the weight of heavy loads.