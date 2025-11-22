Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted After The Family Week? Read Details

For a long time, a faction of Bigg Boss fans has accused the producers of rescuing Kunickaa Sadanand from elimination.

Bigg Boss 19 is getting closer to its conclusion. While fans wait to see who will battle for the trophy, it has been claimed that actress Kunickaa Sadanand has dropped out of the competition.

According to a viral tweet from prominent X account 'The Khabri', Kunickaa would be ousted from Bigg Boss 19 on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

While there is no formal confirmation of Kunickaa's expulsion yet, if she walks out, it might spark a significant social media conversation. For a long time, a faction of Bigg Boss fans has accused the producers of protecting Kunickaa from elimination.

Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, and Amaal Mallik will be the remaining competitors in the Bigg Boss 19 house after Kunickaa's elimination.

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa Sadanand burst into tears of delight after being surprised with her little grandchildren. The young ladies, most likely teenagers, were racing to their grandma, who Bigg Boss had instructed to remain motionless as part of the game. As soon as BB ordered Kunickaa's release from her frozen state, she was observed hugging them tightly and shedding tears of delight.

It appeared like an emotional reunion for the Lall family. In the episode that aired on November 17th, Kunickaa's son, Ayaan Lall, was seen entering the residence. Furthermore, during a heart-to-heart talk with participant Pranit More, Ayaan was asked how he felt the first time he saw his mother, Kunickaa, on TV, in Bigg Boss, after being away from him for so long.

He also said that due to her appearance on Bigg Boss, people outside had begun to recognise and refer to him as Kunickaa's son.

He also discussed how his 15 minutes on the BB 19 stage with Salman Khan changed his life for the better.