Chinese Humanoid Breaks Guinness Record With 106Km Walk

A Chinese-made humanoid robot has set a new Guinness World Record by walking 106 kilometres between the country's eastern cities without shutting downDeveloped by Shanghai-based Agibot, the android A2 set off from Suzhou on the night of 10th November and reached the Bund of Shanghai in the early hours of 13th November.

Powered by Agibot's rapid hot-swap battery system, the robot remained active for the entire journey, officially covering 106.286 kilometres as certified on Thursday.

Recommended For You Dh1 items to 90% discount: UAE's Black, White, Yellow, Green Friday Sales explained

"Walking from Suzhou to Shanghai is a tough task even for many humans, but the robot achieved it," said Wang Chuang, Senior Vice President of Agibot.

Stay up to date with the latest news,follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

"It proves the maturity of the robot's hardware, cerebellar balance algorithms and endurance, laying a solid foundation for large-scale commercial deployment," Wang added.

Upon arrival, the robot described the journey as an "unforgettable experience in its machine life," humorously suggesting it "might need new shoes."

In April, the Tien Kung Ultra, built by the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Centre, completed a 21-kilometre half-marathon in 2 hours 40 minutes.