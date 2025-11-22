Book on Sardar Patel's Kashmir Engagement Released

Budgam- A new book titled Sardar Patel Aur Kashmir by senior academic and former parliamentarian Prof. Saifuddin Soz was released on Wednesday at KSERT College in Humhama, in the presence of a large gathering of academics, scholars and civil society members.

The event was attended by Sofi Gulam Rasool, political scientist Noor Ahmad Baba, heritage expert Mohammad Saleem Beg, Prof Gul Mohammad Wani and veteran journalist Mohammad Sayeed Malik, who shared the praesidium and offered reflections on the themes of the book.

Besides others, activists Dr Raja Muzaffar and Apny Party leader Syed Altaf Bukhari were also present on the occasion.

Speakers noted that while Jawaharlal Nehru's personal and political association with Kashmir has been widely discussed, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's involvement in the region has not received the same level of academic attention. Prof. Soz's latest work, they said, attempts to fill this gap by delving into archival material and presenting researched perspectives on Patel's political engagement with Jammu & Kashmir.

The author explores Patel's interactions with prominent Kashmiri leaders of the time, particularly National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, highlighting how their relationship influenced key decisions during the tumultuous phase leading to Kashmir's accession in 1947. The book also examines Patel's correspondence with Maharaja Hari Singh and the contrasting views that shaped the political climate of that period.