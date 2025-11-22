Turkmenistan Moves To Give Its Gas Pipeline Systems Facelift

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan is gearing up for a new round of upgrades to its gas-pipeline network, Trend reports via the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Amanov briefed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on ongoing modernization efforts carried out by the State Concern Türkmengaz at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the report, enterprises under the concern are working to reinforce the material and technical base of production facilities and improve the condition of key gas-transport infrastructure. The measures are aimed at increasing the reliability of natural gas deliveries both within the country and to export markets.

Amanov presented a proposal outlining the next steps in the modernization program. After reviewing the report, President Berdimuhamedov stressed that maintaining a stable domestic gas supply and ensuring dependable export flows remain national priorities. He approved the proposal and instructed the deputy prime minister to proceed with the necessary work.

Turkmenistan's gas pipeline network includes key domestic and international systems transporting natural gas to China, Russia, and Iran. The main export route is the Central Asia–China Pipeline (Lines A, B, and C), with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, set to expand with Line D. The Central Asia–Center Pipeline System connects to Russia, and exports resumed in 2019, albeit at lower volumes. Two pipelines serve Iran: the Korpeje–Kurtkui pipeline (8 bcma capacity) and the Dauletabad–Sarahs–Hangeran pipeline (12.5 bcma capacity), including a gas swap agreement that facilitates Turkmen gas delivery to Azerbaijan via Iran.