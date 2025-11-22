Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fair Weather Forecast Over 3 Days-JMD


2025-11-22 01:05:13
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) – Maximum temperatures Saturday will remain 4-5 degrees Celsius above seasonal average.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), a slight drop in mercury is expected Sunday, as pleasant weather nationwide is forecast. Winds will be moderate southeasterly, occasionally becoming brisk.
On Monday, the weather will remain substantially unchanged and winds will be moderate southeasterly, shifting to northwesterly in the afternoon.
As for Tuesday, a "noticeable" drop in temperatures is forecast, with generally unstable weather conditions prevailing across the Kingdom. Scattered showers are expected countrywide, possibly accompanied by thunder.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 25 and 9 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a fair 32C, dropping to 17C at night.

MENAFN22112025000117011021ID1110381711



Jordan News Agency

