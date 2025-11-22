403
BARC Data Highlights 1 Hour 23 Minutes ATS For India's First Global Multicast News Hub Among Young Urban Viewers In Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India's first Global Multicast News Hub, Live Times, has achieved a major milestone as per BARC Week 45 data, recording an Average Time Spent (ATS) of 1 hour and 23 minutes in the Mumbai market.
This historic feat makes Live Times the most engaging news channel in Mumbai, with the highest viewer stickiness in its category, placing it ahead of long-standing national peers signalling a clear shift in viewer preferences, particularly among younger, urban audiences.
In broadcast media, Average Time Spent (ATS) is one of the most critical indicators of performance, going beyond simple reach to capture the depth and quality of viewer engagement. Live Times' exceptional ATS of 1 hour and 23 minutes reflects the strength of its fact-driven reporting and the channel's growing ability to build trust, loyalty, and sustained viewing in an increasingly competitive media environment.
Mr. Dilip Kumar Singh, Founder of Live Times, said: "This historic and Unparallel ATS gives us strengthen to continue with the truth-based journalism and we thank the viewers for the continued support and encouragement"
Live Times is available across all major platforms: DD Free Dish - Channel 100, Tata Play - 539, Airtel Digital TV - 385, Dish TV - 665, Sikka Cable - 519, and Jio TV - 359. It is also accessible on Tata Play Mobile, Airtel Xstream, Dish TV Watcho, and DD Waves.
