Nestlé Under Fire for Adding Sugar to Infant Cereals Across Africa
(MENAFN) Swiss food conglomerate Nestlé is facing fresh scrutiny after health advocates alleged the company is breaching international nutrition standards by marketing baby cereals with added sugar in African countries.
A report released Tuesday by the Swiss watchdog Public Eye outlines laboratory tests on nearly 100 Cerelac products sourced from 20 African nations. The items, purchased with support from regional civil-society partners, were analyzed by the French facility Inovalys.
According to Public Eye, more than 90% of the sampled cereals contained substantial amounts of added sugar. The group contrasted these findings with formulations sold in Switzerland, Germany, and the UK, which list no added sugars.
The report followed an open letter issued one day earlier by the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) and 19 other advocacy groups from 13 African countries. Addressed to Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil, the letter warned that “all babies have an equal right to healthy nutrition – regardless of their nationality or skin colour.”
In March, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminded caregivers that infants and toddlers should not consume added sugars, stressing that complementary foods must be “nutrient-dense and not contain additional calories from added sugars.” The World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly echoed similar guidance, warning that high sugar intake contributes to excess weight gain and related health risks.
Nestlé denied any wrongdoing, insisting it does not apply double standards across markets. The company said its African infant cereals do not contain “high levels of added sugars” and are designed to meet children’s nutritional requirements, “fortified to combat malnutrition.”
The manufacturer also stated that no-added-sugar varieties are now offered in 97% of its markets and pledged to reach full global coverage by the end of 2025.
Tuesday’s report marks a continuation of concerns from the same NGO. Last April, Public Eye accused Nestlé of including added sugar in baby foods sold in several low-income countries, including India, while offering sugar-free versions in Europe.
