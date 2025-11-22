403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PMI Chennai Begins With A Grand, Luxurious Showcase Of India's Finest Jewellery Craftsmanship
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, India, 21st November 2025: The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) inaugurated the third show of the 7th Edition of the Preferred Manufacturers of India (PMI) Buyer-Seller Networking Meet at the ITC Grand Chola, Chennai. Scheduled from 21st to 23rd November 2025, the three-day event brings together the finest names in the industry under one roof, setting the stage for an unparalleled celebration of craftsmanship, innovation, and trade excellence.
The distinguished leadership of GJC graced the opening, setting an inspiring tone for what promises to be one of the country's most exclusive jewellery sourcing platforms. Their presence underscored the significance of PMI as a premier destination for fostering meaningful connections and advancing the jewellery trade in India.
PMI Chennai 2025 commenced with a spectacular high-luxury showcase featuring 43 eminent participants across generic gold, antique gold jewellery, couture, and gemstone segments. Adding brilliance to the occasion, 15 leading diamond manufacturers are presenting their latest creations in the Diamond Pavilion, powered by IDT Gemological Laboratories Worldwide, along with 1 exhibitor in the Allied & Machinery segment. Together, these 60 exhibitors are unveiling exclusive collections to more than 200 hosted retailers, making this edition one of the most anticipated and meticulously curated gatherings in the industry.
Beyond the showcase, PMI continues to create a premium environment that fosters personalized, one-on-one interactions, enabling buyers and sellers to engage in meaningful dialogue and build lasting business relationships. Enhancing the exclusivity of the event, PMI Chennai will also host an elegant Networking Dinner, offering a relaxed yet sophisticated setting for deeper discussions and stronger collaborations within the jewellery fraternity.
Rajesh Rokde - Chairman, GJC
"In the last two quarters, the jewellery market has seen a clear shift: retailers are stocking faster, leaning towards lighter, design-led collections, and planning their wedding-season inventory well in advance. PMI Chennai fits precisely into this cycle. The platform brings top manufacturers - across gold, diamonds, and lightweight daily-wear - face-to-face with serious buyers in a highly efficient format. It enables faster discovery, faster negotiation, and faster business conversion, which is exactly what the industry needs in the current demand curve."
Avinash Gupta - Vice Chairman, GJC
"Retailers today are operating in a market where consumer expectations are shaped by fresh designs and transparent value. PMI Chennai addresses this need directly by presenting exclusive, market-ready collections that match regional and pan-India demand patterns. It allows retailers to evaluate craftsmanship, pricing, delivery timelines, and trend alignment in a focused setting - making inventory planning sharper, cleaner, and more profitable ahead of the peak buying season."
Chetan Thadeshwar - Convener, PMI
"PMI Chennai is designed as a precision-driven buying platform, bringing together 43 premium Gold stalls, 15 exhibitors in the Diamond Pavilion powered by IDT, and 1 exhibitor in the Allied & Machinery segment - making a total of 60 leading manufacturers under one roof. This edition features some of the industry's most recognised diamantaires and gold jewellery manufacturers, offering retailers exclusive access to high-quality, design-led collections. PMI continues to raise the bar in focused sourcing, premium networking, and outcome-oriented business engagement, connecting over 200 hosted retailers with the best the industry has to offer."
Saiyam Mehra - IPC, GJC & Joint Convener, PMI
"The next 3-4 months are extremely crucial for retailers, with wedding orders rising and discretionary jewellery spending improving steadily. In this environment, access to differentiated, fast-moving collections becomes a competitive advantage. PMI Chennai ensures retailers can source intelligently - whether it's high-demand bridal gold, innovative diamond collections, or commercially strong lightweight lines. It strengthens the retail value chain by giving buyers clarity, choice, and confidence when demand is peaking."
Madan Kothari - Joint Convener, PMI
"PMI Chennai exemplifies the essence of a curated, precision-led sourcing platform. With trusted gold manufacturers, the high-value Diamond Pavilion, and a format designed for meaningful, outcome-oriented conversations, retailers can plan their season with clarity and confidence. PMI's strength lies in its disciplined, relationship-driven ecosystem - critical in a high-demand market. As Joint Convener, I believe this edition will enable retailers and exhibitors to unlock real, measurable business growth."
About GJC:
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) is a national trade council dedicated to addressing the needs and growth of India's gem and jewellery sector with a 360 degree approach. For the past 20 years, GJC has acted as a self-regulated body and trusted bridge between the government and the trade, driving initiatives to protect, progress, and promote the industry while safeguarding its interests.
The distinguished leadership of GJC graced the opening, setting an inspiring tone for what promises to be one of the country's most exclusive jewellery sourcing platforms. Their presence underscored the significance of PMI as a premier destination for fostering meaningful connections and advancing the jewellery trade in India.
PMI Chennai 2025 commenced with a spectacular high-luxury showcase featuring 43 eminent participants across generic gold, antique gold jewellery, couture, and gemstone segments. Adding brilliance to the occasion, 15 leading diamond manufacturers are presenting their latest creations in the Diamond Pavilion, powered by IDT Gemological Laboratories Worldwide, along with 1 exhibitor in the Allied & Machinery segment. Together, these 60 exhibitors are unveiling exclusive collections to more than 200 hosted retailers, making this edition one of the most anticipated and meticulously curated gatherings in the industry.
Beyond the showcase, PMI continues to create a premium environment that fosters personalized, one-on-one interactions, enabling buyers and sellers to engage in meaningful dialogue and build lasting business relationships. Enhancing the exclusivity of the event, PMI Chennai will also host an elegant Networking Dinner, offering a relaxed yet sophisticated setting for deeper discussions and stronger collaborations within the jewellery fraternity.
Rajesh Rokde - Chairman, GJC
"In the last two quarters, the jewellery market has seen a clear shift: retailers are stocking faster, leaning towards lighter, design-led collections, and planning their wedding-season inventory well in advance. PMI Chennai fits precisely into this cycle. The platform brings top manufacturers - across gold, diamonds, and lightweight daily-wear - face-to-face with serious buyers in a highly efficient format. It enables faster discovery, faster negotiation, and faster business conversion, which is exactly what the industry needs in the current demand curve."
Avinash Gupta - Vice Chairman, GJC
"Retailers today are operating in a market where consumer expectations are shaped by fresh designs and transparent value. PMI Chennai addresses this need directly by presenting exclusive, market-ready collections that match regional and pan-India demand patterns. It allows retailers to evaluate craftsmanship, pricing, delivery timelines, and trend alignment in a focused setting - making inventory planning sharper, cleaner, and more profitable ahead of the peak buying season."
Chetan Thadeshwar - Convener, PMI
"PMI Chennai is designed as a precision-driven buying platform, bringing together 43 premium Gold stalls, 15 exhibitors in the Diamond Pavilion powered by IDT, and 1 exhibitor in the Allied & Machinery segment - making a total of 60 leading manufacturers under one roof. This edition features some of the industry's most recognised diamantaires and gold jewellery manufacturers, offering retailers exclusive access to high-quality, design-led collections. PMI continues to raise the bar in focused sourcing, premium networking, and outcome-oriented business engagement, connecting over 200 hosted retailers with the best the industry has to offer."
Saiyam Mehra - IPC, GJC & Joint Convener, PMI
"The next 3-4 months are extremely crucial for retailers, with wedding orders rising and discretionary jewellery spending improving steadily. In this environment, access to differentiated, fast-moving collections becomes a competitive advantage. PMI Chennai ensures retailers can source intelligently - whether it's high-demand bridal gold, innovative diamond collections, or commercially strong lightweight lines. It strengthens the retail value chain by giving buyers clarity, choice, and confidence when demand is peaking."
Madan Kothari - Joint Convener, PMI
"PMI Chennai exemplifies the essence of a curated, precision-led sourcing platform. With trusted gold manufacturers, the high-value Diamond Pavilion, and a format designed for meaningful, outcome-oriented conversations, retailers can plan their season with clarity and confidence. PMI's strength lies in its disciplined, relationship-driven ecosystem - critical in a high-demand market. As Joint Convener, I believe this edition will enable retailers and exhibitors to unlock real, measurable business growth."
About GJC:
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) is a national trade council dedicated to addressing the needs and growth of India's gem and jewellery sector with a 360 degree approach. For the past 20 years, GJC has acted as a self-regulated body and trusted bridge between the government and the trade, driving initiatives to protect, progress, and promote the industry while safeguarding its interests.
User:- Janki Pranav
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment