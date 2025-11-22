Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IEA Predicts Steady Oil Production In Kazakhstan For 2026

2025-11-22 12:05:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Kazakhstan's oil production is projected to reach 2.16 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2026, the International Energy Agency (IEA) told Trend.

As such, the IEA kept its 2026 forecast unchanged from its previous estimate, with output expected at 2.16 mb/d in the first quarter and 2.15 mb/d in both the second and third quarters.

For 2025, the agency anticipates average daily production of 2.15 mb/d, in line with last month's projection. Quarterly output is forecast at 2.2 mb/d in Q3 and 2.09 mb/d in Q4. In 2024, Kazakhstan's average daily oil production stood at 1.88 mb/d.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) produced 19.84 million tons of oil and gas condensate from January to September 2025, marking a 10% increase compared with the same period a year earlier.

