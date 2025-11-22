Kyrgyzstan Pushes For Stronger Industrial, Tech Ties Through OTS (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan views its participation in the 2nd meeting of the Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held on October 23–24, 2025, in Baku, as a platform for the comprehensive development of industrial potential, technological integration, and scientific cooperation, a source from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyzystan told Trend.

"Kyrgyzstan is pursuing comprehensive development, ranging from the fortification of its domestic industrial base to the establishment of a unified technological space within the OTS, where member countries can collaboratively develop modern production facilities and facilitate knowledge exchange," the source stated.

The ministry's official underscored strategic objectives in economic and investment cooperation, alongside the advancement of transport and logistics connectivity.

"The development of transport and logistics connectivity is one of the key directions. Kyrgyzstan supports the accelerated implementation of joint transport projects - railway and road corridors connecting Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Türkiye, the development of East–West and North–South transit corridors, the construction of modern logistics hubs, and the introduction of digital solutions in customs procedures. We see that this will have a tangible effect for all OTS countries," the ministry added.

''Digital economy and technological integration were also listed among the priorities. "And, undoubtedly, the future belongs to the digital economy. Kyrgyzstan proposes developing a unified digital space within the OTS - from e-commerce and fintech to cybersecurity and e-government. We want startups, IT companies, and young specialists from Turkic countries to interact freely, exchange experiences, and jointly bring technological solutions to the market," the representative noted.

The development of tourism and the creative economy is considered one of the key areas of cooperation. "A major area of importance is the development of tourism and the creative economy. Kyrgyzstan sees tourism as one of the most promising sectors for expanding cooperation among the countries of the Organization of Turkic States," the ministry emphasized.

The ministry also highlighted the creation of a techno-hub and the development of an innovation ecosystem.

"On October 10, the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Central Asia Capital Fund signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, laying the foundation for the country's first techno-hub. The creation of the techno-hub will become a center of attraction for growing companies. We see this project as an important step toward forming a new technological ecosystem in Kyrgyzstan. Its goal is to create conditions under which engineering talent and innovative ideas can develop and be implemented within the country, strengthening our national potential," the ministry added.

Finally, the ministry identified economic security and industrial diplomacy as strategic priorities.

"Economic security and industrial diplomacy are separate strategic areas. Kyrgyzstan considers these issues to be key to sustainable development and stability in the region," the ministry emphasized.