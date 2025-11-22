Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pope Meets Group Of Ukrainian Children

2025-11-22 12:04:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Read also: Zelensky sends Pope letter seeking help to free Ukrainian captives

This was reported on Telegram by the deputy head of the President's Office, Iryna Vereshchuk, according to Ukrinform.

According to her, "next to them are civilian women who were rescued from Russian captivity. Every child, every person has a story of pain, loss, and at the same time hope and salvation.“

”We sincerely thanked His Holiness for feeling the pain of our wounds and hearing our pleas for help. For his daily humanitarian efforts that help Ukrainian families be together again," Vereshchuk said.

During the meeting, Pope Leo XIV was also asked for further support from the Holy See in returning children, freeing prisoners, and ensuring that every Ukrainian who has been separated from their home by the war can once again embrace their loved ones.

“At the end, we prayed together with the Holy Father. It was a very sincere prayer - for life, for children, for peace. And we received his blessing, which today has become a sign of great hope for us,” added the deputy head of the OP.

As reported by Ukrinform, Vereshchuk, during a meeting with the Secretary of State of the Holy Se, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, delivered a letter from President Volodymyr Zelensky to Pope Leo XI with a request to facilitate the release of Ukrainians captured and deported by Russia.

Photo: Vereshchuk/Telegram

UkrinForm

