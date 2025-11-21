403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Calls on North to Engage in Military Talks
(MENAFN) South Korea’s governing party on Thursday urged North Korea to accept its invitation for military discussions, local media indicated.
Kim Byung-kee, the floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), emphasized that North Korea should promptly respond to the request, according to a news agency.
"As South Korea's first official proposal for talks with the North since President Lee Jae Myung took office, it will mark an important opportunity to resume inter-Korean dialogue," Kim stated during a policy coordination session at the National Assembly.
The remarks followed Seoul’s proposal on Monday to hold military talks with Pyongyang. The aim is to clarify the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) and prevent potential clashes along the inter-Korean border.
Addressing North Korea’s criticisms of the recent US-South Korea summit, Kim noted that if Pyongyang has "something to say, it can fully do so when inter-Korean talks are held."
Should North Korea agree to the proposal, it would represent the first inter-Korean military dialogue since the general-level military talks held in 2018.
Kim Byung-kee, the floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), emphasized that North Korea should promptly respond to the request, according to a news agency.
"As South Korea's first official proposal for talks with the North since President Lee Jae Myung took office, it will mark an important opportunity to resume inter-Korean dialogue," Kim stated during a policy coordination session at the National Assembly.
The remarks followed Seoul’s proposal on Monday to hold military talks with Pyongyang. The aim is to clarify the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) and prevent potential clashes along the inter-Korean border.
Addressing North Korea’s criticisms of the recent US-South Korea summit, Kim noted that if Pyongyang has "something to say, it can fully do so when inter-Korean talks are held."
Should North Korea agree to the proposal, it would represent the first inter-Korean military dialogue since the general-level military talks held in 2018.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment