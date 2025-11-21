Abu Dhabi Airports And E& Partner To Offer Free Sims And Data To Visitors At Zayed International Airport



New service gives every arriving visitor to Zayed International Airport (AUH) a free SIM with 10GB for the first 24 hours Delivers seamless connectivity at the airport, allowing visitors to start experiencing Abu Dhabi immediately upon arrival

Abu Dhabi, UAE November 2025 – Abu Dhabi Airports and e& have announced a strategic partnership to provide all international travellers arriving at AUH with complimentary 10GB visitor SIM cards, enhancing the arrival experience and reinforcing the emirate's ambition to being among the leading global destinations.

This initiative reflects Abu Dhabi Airports commitment to delivering seamless, world-class passenger experiences, supported by a comprehensive digital transformation strategy designed to ensure every visitor enjoys a smooth, connected and intuitive journey.

The introduction of free 10GB free data valid for 24 hours enables travellers to access instant connectivity, allowing them to easily use essential online services such as maps, ride-hailing, payments, messaging, and critically destination guides such as the Abu Dhabi Pass. This initiative further strengthens AUH's reputation as a global leader in passenger satisfaction, building on its recognition as the“Best Airport at Arrivals Globally” for three consecutive years.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said:“At Abu Dhabi Airports, our priority is shaping the future of airport experiences and ensuring that every passenger feels welcomed the moment they arrive in Abu Dhabi. Our partnership with e& reflects our shared commitment to enhancing connectivity, convenience and digital access to create an exceptional and seamless arrival experience for every traveller.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer, e& UAE, said:“Providing seamless connectivity at Zayed International Airport ensures travellers enjoy convenience and ease as soon as they arrive. Together with Zayed International Airport, we're simplifying arrivals with a fast, digital-first experience that helps visitors feel at home from the moment they land in our capital.”

Zayed International Airport (AUH) is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation hubs, connecting travellers to over 100 passenger destinations via a network of more than 30 airlines. The new terminal welcomed 23.9m passengers as of 30 September 2025, marking an unprecedented 18th consecutive quarter of double-digit passenger growth, a testament to Abu Dhabi's prominence as a global destination.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport's operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi's reputation as a destination of choice.

About e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.