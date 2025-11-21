Triumphant Comeback: Remorse's Emotional Victory After Career-Threatening Injury

Every now and then, a comeback story captures the imagination, but few are as remarkable as that of Remorse, the eight-year-old racehorse who has defied the odds.

Once a $12m Dubai World Cup and $20m Saudi Cup contender, Remorse had suffered a frightening fall at Abu Dhabi at the end of last season, the sort of injury that ends more careers than it spares. His connections had thought his racing days were over.

But thanks to months of delicate care at Bhupat Seemar's UAE Championship-winning Zabeel Stables, led lovingly by Bhupat's wife, Caroline, Remorse recovered, slowly but tenaciously. And at Meydan Racecourse on Friday night, he showed the racing world that his heart is as big as it ever was.

Breaking from stall six in the Thunder Snow Handicap over 1,800 metres, one of seven top quality races on day two of the Dubai Racing Carnival, Remorse pressed the leaders before being ridden out from four furlongs to power home an emphatic six and a half length winner, over Elyabri with Flying Honours a short head back in third.

For jockey Tadhg O'Shea, the moment was overwhelming.

“He's a horse that is dear to me. He gave me my first ever ride in a Dubai World Cup and a Saudi Cup, so the back class was there,” said the eleven-time UAE Champion jockey.“With these old horses, it's all about confidence, and I was adamant to make plenty of use of him and let him be the racehorse he is, again.

“He had a bad fall at Abu Dhabi at the end of last season and plenty of horses wouldn't have come back from a fall like that, so credit to the whole team and his owner, Ali Haddad, who is a very patient man,” added O'Shea.

“He's a stable favourite, Bhupat's wife Caroline rides him every day, so I never even get to gallop him, she loves him!” O'Shea said.“Credit to her, she said he was spot on.

The son of top sire Dubawi has now added another chapter to a story built on grit, fitting for a horse that carries the name Remorse, yet shows none of it on the racetrack.

Mendelsohn Bay reignites the Grandstand

If Remorse delivered the emotion on the evening, it was his stable companion, Mendelsohn Bay, who delivered the noise when Bhupat Seemar's star gelding returned to the winner's circle, after cruising to a dominant six-length victory in the Listed Dubai Creek Mile, sponsored by Nakheel.

His jockey, Richie Mullen, was full of praise and said of the four-year-old who had finished fifth in the Godolphin Mile in April.

“I only got on him mid-season last year, and it's very hard for those three-year-olds against the older horses,” said Mullen.“Before, he could be a bit lethargic in his races, but not today - he pinged the gates and travelled. I think the obvious target would be the Al Maktoum Mile, although I believe this horse will go further in time.”

Classic dreams for Godolphin

Godolphin horses rarely appear this early in the Carnival, but the strategy paid off handsomely when the Charlie Appleby-trained Devon Island dominated the Palm Central Maiden over 1600m.

Ridden confidently by James Doyle, the €650,000 colt produced a decisive five-length win and now looks set for the Group 3 UAE 2000 Guineas next year.

“It was hard to know what to expect... but he's done it well,” Doyle said.“When he felt another runner come to him, he lit up, so I kept up the momentum.”

Ahmad bin Harmash unveiled another promising juvenile as Yuno dug deep to win the Palm Jebel Ali Maiden under Connor Beasley, who later completed a double on Echo Point in the Dubai Islands Handicap.

Meanwhile, fresh from contesting the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, Heart Of Honor returned to Dubai with a commanding win in the Nakheel Stakes, the final race on the card.

Despite a slow start, Saffie Osborne, riding in just her second day back from injury, navigated him around the field before unleashing a devastating late surge to win by seven and a quarter lengths.

Mubeed shines in the Bani Yas

Class prevailed early on the card as Mubeed, a dual Group 1 winner, proved too strong in the Group 2 Bani Yas under Ray Dawson, stretching clear to win by nearly five lengths.

Meydan's action continues on Friday, 5 December, with the Listed Al Garhoud Sprint as the feature.

But on Friday night, one story towered above the rest - the return of Remorse, the warrior.