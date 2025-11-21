Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Inaugurate 6Th International Agronomy Congress
The event will commence at the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), Pusa, New Delhi, from November 24-26.
India is emerging as a global leader in climate-smart, resilient and sustainable agricultural systems and the event will showcase the achievements of several major government initiatives, including National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY), Soil Health Card Scheme, PM–PRANAM (Mother Earth Programme), Digital Agriculture Mission (DAM), National Mission on Natural Farming and PM-Kisan.
Organised by the Indian Society of Agronomy (ISA), this three-day event is being held in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the ICAR–Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) and the Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS).
According to the government, this year's theme - 'Re-envisioning Agronomy for Smart Agro-Food Systems and Environmental Protection' - highlights the urgent need to create future-ready agricultural systems that are more productive, climate-resilient, environmentally sustainable and nutrition-secure.
Experts from several international organisations, including FAO, CIMMYT, ICRISAT, ICARDA, IRRI and IFDC, along with Vice Chancellors of agricultural universities, ICAR Deputy Directors General, industry representatives and leading agri-business innovators are expected to participate in the event as well.
The statement further stated that with over 1,000 global delegates, the event is poised to serve as a unique platform for world-class scientific discourse.
The programme will feature plenary sessions, thematic symposia, lead lectures, poster presentations, an exhibition, and a Young Scientists and Students' Conference.
Discussions will cover themes such as carbon-neutral agriculture, eco-nutrition, regenerative agriculture, digital agriculture systems, farmer-led innovation ecosystems, and agricultural education programmes.
