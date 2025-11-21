Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Call With UAE Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Secretary Rubio's Call With UAE Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan


2025-11-21 11:00:29
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister continued discussions on our collective efforts to achieving a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan. The Secretary and Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the strategic relationship between the United States and the UAE.

MENAFN21112025004514009831ID1110381376



U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search