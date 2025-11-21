Secretary Rubio's Call With UAE Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister continued discussions on our collective efforts to achieving a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan. The Secretary and Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the strategic relationship between the United States and the UAE.

