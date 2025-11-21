Opposition Threatens To Topple Government
Speaking at a joint opposition rally in Nugegoda, SLPP National Organizer Namal Rajapaksa said that the opposition political parties had united to hold the Government accountable.
He urged public servants to carry out their duties without engaging in politics.
UNP Deputy General Secretary Harin Fernando called Namal Rajapaksa the "prince of the stage" and urged youth to support the opposition and its young politicians.
He also recalled the role played by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa to end the war and former President Ranil Wickremesinghe to end the political crisis.
Former Minister Udaya Gammanpila said that the time was near when the Government will be sent home.
Meanwhile, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, did not attend the rally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment