Opposition Threatens To Topple Government


2025-11-21 11:00:12
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The opposition consisting of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, the UNP and Sri Lanka Freedom Party, on Friday, threatened to topple the Government at the first opportunity it gets.

Speaking at a joint opposition rally in Nugegoda, SLPP National Organizer Namal Rajapaksa said that the opposition political parties had united to hold the Government accountable.

He urged public servants to carry out their duties without engaging in politics.

UNP Deputy General Secretary Harin Fernando called Namal Rajapaksa the "prince of the stage" and urged youth to support the opposition and its young politicians.

He also recalled the role played by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa to end the war and former President Ranil Wickremesinghe to end the political crisis.

Former Minister Udaya Gammanpila said that the time was near when the Government will be sent home.

Meanwhile, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, did not attend the rally.

Colombo Gazette

