Budget Vote Delay Will Have No Practical Consequences Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed in a comment to Ukrinform by Illia Neskhodovskyi, Head of the Analytical Department of the National Interests Advocacy Network“ANTS”.

From a formal perspective, he noted, delaying consideration of the document can be regarded as a violation of the budget process. However, in practical terms, it will make no difference to the law's implementation.

“According to the Law on the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada, parliament must adopt the state budget for the following year by December 1. But given the practice of previous years, there have been cases of approval much later - even 'under the Christmas tree.' And if there are additional delays this year, and the document is adopted in the 20s of December, it will not be critical for the country,” the economist said.

The only consequence, he added, may be the need to accelerate procedures related to the implementation of the new law.

Neskhodovskyi also did not rule out that the document could be considered in the session hall at an additional plenary meeting next week, without waiting until December 2 - but only if there is confidence in sufficient parliamentary support. The length of the debate will depend primarily on whether MPs insist on revising certain articles of the budget bill, which the government has prepared for the second reading.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, consideration of the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026, initially scheduled for November 18, has been postponed to December 2. According to Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, MPs and government officials will try to reach agreement on reforming teachers' pay and deciding whether 4% of personal income tax should be allocated to the state or local budgets.