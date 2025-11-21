Atlanta Ignites With Vision And Purpose As Pnex 2025 Unites Industry Trailblazers, Innovators, And Changemakers

MENAFN - GetNews)The 24th annual Power Networking Experience (PNEx 2025) lit up downtown Atlanta from November 5–8, 2025, drawing hundreds of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park for four unforgettable days of networking, insight, and empowerment.

Under the theme“Building Intergenerational Networks,” PNEx 2025 celebrated the strength of collaboration, community wealth creation, and visionary leadership across generations.







The event's all-star lineup included dynamic presentations from:

● Delano Johnson, President of PNex, Brand Strategist and author of bestseller of, Talented and Broke (TM), led a riveting session on“Leaving Legacy or Luggage,” offering practical insights on current funding readiness and building international connections for innovation and building legacies. Watch the panel here:

● Other leaders in the room included: Les Brown, Micheal Roberts, Hope Bryant, Dr. Linus Okorie and many more.

The conference's Women of Power Panel-a perennial favorite-filled every seat, showcasing stories of resilience, leadership, and legacy from influential female founders and executives.

Beyond the sessions, the Entrepreneur Marketplace Expo featured over 120 Black-owned brands, while PNEx's“Power Circles” fostered deeper one-on-one connections among attendees.

“PNEx isn't just an event-it's a movement. Every conversation here has the potential to change a life or launch a business,” said Dr. George Frase, founder and CEO of PNEx.

Awards

Several key community leaders who received the PNEx award of the year, included Dr. Stephen Akintay, a real estate mogul from Lagos, Nigeria, Commissioner Gene Andrews, John Momoh founder of Channels TV and more.

Looking Ahead

Organizers have already begun planning PNEx 2026, promising new experiences, expanded partnerships, and even more opportunities for meaningful collaboration.

To learn more or register early:

About PNEx

The Power Networking Experience (PNEx) is the nation's leading conference for Black entrepreneurs, professionals, and community builders. Founded to foster economic empowerment and intergenerational wealth, PNEx continues to unite visionaries committed to shaping a more connected, equitable, and prosperous future.

Contact:

Dr. Edna Frenchwood - PR to The President of PNEx- Delano Johnson.

Power Networking Experience (PNEx)

...

Website: powernetworkingconference

Instagram: @PowerNetworkingConference | LinkedIn: PNEx Official