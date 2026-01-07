Winners Say Qatar Education Excellence Award Inspires Lifelong Excellence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The winners of the Qatar Education Excellence Award 2026 said the award has strengthened their scientific journeys and inspired them to sustain excellence while giving back to society.

They shared their personal experiences and aspirations with The Peninsula on the sidelines of the winners' announcement event held yesterday.

The atmosphere reflected a strong sense of pride, excellence, and appreciation for achievement, as award recipients highlighted how the prestigious honour has supported their academic paths and motivated them to continue excelling and giving back to society.



Naji Saleh Al-Yami, a graduate of Lusail University and winner of the Gold Medal in the University Student Category, described the award as a deeply meaningful recognition of years of perseverance and hard work. He said the award represents a moral victory above all else, affirming that sustained effort, discipline, and commitment to learning are ultimately rewarded.

Al-Yami also pointed out that early and careful preparation played a decisive role in his success. By preparing his application file well in advance and aligning his academic, extracurricular, and community activities with the award's evaluation criteria, he was able to present a comprehensive profile reflecting his educational journey and contributions.

From the school category, Fatima Ibrahim Al-Emadi, a student at Al-Khansa Girls School and winner of the Gold Medal in the Distinguished Student category, expressed her pride in receiving the award, describing it as the beginning of a longer journey rather than its end.

She said the achievement motivates her to leave a positive mark on her country and contributes to her sense of national pride. Al-Emadi credited her mother and teachers for their constant support and encouragement, and shared her ambition to become a pediatric doctor in the future, dedicated to discovering treatments for diseases and serving children. She emphasized that serving the nation requires action, not words, and expressed her desire to participate in competitions and represent Qatar with distinction.

Meanwhile, Hamad Khalifa Salahi Al-Yafei, a student at Qatar Academy Doha, won the Platinum Medal in the Primary School Category. He described the moment of winning as one of the happiest feelings of his life. Al-Yafei praised the role of his parents in helping him prepare his application file, noting that his father guided him on improving its quality. At the same time, his mother supported him by providing valuable opportunities.

Looking ahead, he expressed aspirations to become a software engineer and a sports broadcaster, to contribute to the development of Qatar and help make it a better country for the global community.

The Qatar Education Excellence Award honours outstanding Qatari students and achievers across multiple fields, aiming to promote a culture of creativity and excellence within society.

The award encourages students to pursue higher levels of academic achievement, fosters integration between individual and institutional efforts, and seeks to enhance educational outcomes in line with international standards. Winners receive valuable financial prizes, gold and platinum medals, and certificates of appreciation, reinforcing the award's role as a national platform for celebrating excellence and nurturing future leaders.