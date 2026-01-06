403
Skyro UAE And Areeba Sign Mou At ADFW 2025 To Accelerate Digital Payments And Embedded Finance Across The GCC
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE - Skyro UAE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with areeba, a global leader in payment infrastructure, to jointly advance digital payments and embedded financial services across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The MoU was signed during Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025 by Arsen Liametov, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Skyro, and Shady Tawk, Regional Manager Qatar, Bahrain and KSA at areeba, in the presence of senior executives from both organizations. Under this partnership, Skyro and Areeba will explore opportunities to collaborate-subject to the necessary regulatory and internal approvals-with a focus on:
enabling digital and card-based payment solutions for Skyro customers,
embedding lending, saving, and investing products into everyday payment journeys, and
supporting merchants and financial institutions with modern, cashless payment acceptance across the region.
