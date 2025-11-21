TSC Redefines Global Trading Automation With Record User Growth And Updates

Telegram Signal Copier (TSC), a powerful AI copier, is celebrating its 90,000+ actively growing users. During these holiday campaign periods, TSC has seen a significant global response from copy traders. Following the success of its Halloween sale and the launch of the Black Friday offer, the software has seen a major increase in active users and automated trade executions.

According to internal data, TSC user activity has increased by over 55% during this Q4 (4th Quarter) trading period. It shows that traders are utilizing this time to upgrade their trading setups and tools.

Many users have shared positive feedback on the new TSC Upgrade Version 5.3, praising its flexibility, speed, and advanced automation features.

This growing demand reflects a global trend where traders are increasingly turning to automation tools to reduce manual charting and monitoring, avoid missed opportunities, and manage risk in a smarter way.

Benefits of Using Telegram Signal Copier:

The TSC community continues to expand rapidly, with 90K+ active traders with more than $540 million of trades worldwide TSC benefits a trader with-



24/7 live support by real human beings

Remote assistance for any technical fixes

Instant trade copying & execution without missed signals

Trade copy from multiple channels

Trade execution to multiple platforms

Active trading community with updates and resources AI-powered automated trade copying for every asset



Daniel Reid, Spokesperson of TSC, said,

“The last quarter of the year (Q4) is when traders review their performance and plan for the next. Our goal is to make that planning process easier by offering better tools and meaningful discounts. With the Black Friday Mega Sale up to 75% OFF, traders can save time, avoid manual errors, and focus on strategy only, not execution.”

The TSC Black Friday Mega Sale, up to 75% OFF, runs from November 3 to November 30, 2025. After this date, all plans will return to standard pricing. So, claim your offer now with the latest TSC upgraded features.

About Telegram Signal Copier (TSC)

Telegram Signal Copier (TSC) is a trusted global trade automation tool that connects Telegram trading signals directly to trading platforms. It offers lightning-fast execution, automated error prevention, AI-powered smart risk management, and 24/7 customer support.

