Len Worley, Phd, Announces Expanded Therapeutic & Dream-Guidance Services Rooted In Four Decades Of Psychological, Somatic, And Psychedelic Practice

Bridge Between the Worlds Retreat Center, VA, 20 Nov, Len Worley, PhD, a seasoned psychologist, somatic practitioner, dream researcher, and long-time mentor, today announces the expansion of his therapeutic offerings, integrating his unique lineage of dreamwork, somatic psychedelic therapy, and intensive healing retreats. With over thirty years of experience spanning traditional psychotherapy, marriage and family counseling, Rolfing bodywork, and private psychedelic facilitation, Dr. Worley now focuses his attention on writing, mentoring, and offering deep, individualized guidance to those seeking profound personal transformation.







Dr. Worley earned his Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from Florida State University in 1981, and over the decades has worked in multiple healing modalities,each one contributing to the rich, multi-layered approach he brings to clients today. His path, however, did not unfold in a straight line. It was shaped most deeply by a powerful personal crisis that redirected the course of his professional and spiritual life.

“I didn't enter the world of dreamwork through academic fascination,” Dr. Worley explains.“It came to me at a time when I was brought to my knees by grief, and nothing in my psychological training could touch the depth of what I was experiencing.”

At age 39, after the loss of a meaningful romantic relationship, Dr. Worley found himself in a place where conventional tools offered little relief. It was under Sukie Colegrave, an author and therapist mentor that he learned to approach dreams not as puzzles to be solved, but as living intelligence offering insight, healing, and direction.

“That work opened a door I didn't even know existed,” he says.“Dreams became a steady, honest companion,one that doesn't flatter, doesn't mislead, and doesn't abandon.”

This pivotal discovery shaped Dr. Worley's philosophy and continues to inform all aspects of his present-day practice.







Journey Into Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

Dr. Worley began exploring therapeutic psychedelics in 1991, before many people recognized their healing potential. He worked in silence because of the stigma surrounding psychedelics and the misunderstanding that existed at the time. He only offered guidance to clients who were mature and had a good intention.

After the release of Michael Pollan's bestseller How to Change Your Mind and the Netflix series with the same title, Dr. Worley saw a dramatic change in the public's openness. This change in culture allowed Dr. Worley to talk more openly and publicly about his experience.

Dr. Worley has been trained in the use of low-dose cannabis and ketamine within a body-centered, structured therapeutic container. Somatic Psychedelic Interactive Therapy is a method that helps individuals access deeper body wisdom and emotional release without being overwhelmed by intensity. He also offers traditional psychedelic experiences using MDMA and high-dose psilocybin mushroom doses for clients who are prepared.

He emphasizes, however, that the psychedelic journey is not the only thing to be experienced. It is often the integration that occurs afterward, where meaning is created, lessons are absorbed, and new patterns start to emerge, which leads to the most profound transformation.

He notes that "there is a window where learning accelerates after a psychedelic encounter." "My job is to help people to understand what happened, how it affects them, and to apply those insights in their everyday lives."







The Power of Integration, Dreamwork, and Presence

Alongside psychedelics, Dr. Worley continues to offer dream consultations, individualized therapy sessions, and couples' immersion experiences,longer, more focused engagements that take place over several hours or several days. His skillset allows clients to move fluidly between emotional processing, dream exploration, somatic awareness, and integrative reflection.

Living and working at Bridge Between the Worlds, a private retreat center nestled in quiet natural surroundings, he provides a setting where individuals or couples can immerse themselves fully in their healing without the distractions of everyday life.

Whether through medicine, dreams, or extended immersion, his work is anchored in presence, listening, and respect for the intelligence that lives within each person.

Services Offered

1. Somatic Psychedelic Therapy Legal, body-centered psychedelic sessions using low-dose cannabis or ketamine, with optional traditional psychedelic guidance for prepared clients.

2. Couples' Immersion Work Couples seeking healing, transformation, communication or clarity can benefit from extended, deep sessions.

3. Psychedelic integration guidance

Support to make sense of recent or old psychedelic experience, so that insights can become lasting changes.

4. Dream Consultations and Personal Mentorship

Four decades of experience in dreamwork, long-term mentoring, and personal guidance.

About Len Worley, Phd

Dr. Len Worley is a therapist who continues to help those in search of meaningful transformation. He offers a unique blend of psychological insight, somatic awareness and dream intelligence. His work is not formulaic, but rather relational, intuitive and tailored to the individual needs of those who come to him.